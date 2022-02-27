Carjacking suspect shot by officers after chase in NE Houston, police say

Police say no officers were hurt and the suspect was transported to a nearby hospital.

HOUSTON — A carjacking suspect was shot by officers after a police chase, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened Sunday morning around 8:20 a.m. off North Wayside Drive and Tidwell Road.

Houston police say the incident started as a pursuit of a possible carjacking suspect.

When the pursuit came to an end on Tidwell, police say the suspect then produced a firearm. That's when police fired upon the suspect.

It's not known at this time if the suspect fired at officers. The suspect was taken to the hospital, but their condition is currently not available.

No officers were injured and further details were not available at this time.

