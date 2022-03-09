Carjacking suspect dies after HPD officers return fire during chase in NE Houston

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Marcelo Alfredo, died in the hospital after being shot on February 27 when he allegedly fired at officers and a HPD K-9.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Marcelo Alfredo, died in the hospital after being shot on February 27 in the 7800 block of Tidwell Road.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired Feb. 27, the day the officer-involved shooting happened.

According to the Houston Police Department, Alfredo stole a man's vehicle at gunpoint near Hillcroft and the Southwest Freeway. He then led police on a chase before he lost control of the stolen vehicle on a bridge at Tidwell near Wayside and took off on foot.

During the foot chase, Alfredo allegedly discharged his weapon towards officers and a K-9 officer. Three officers fired back and hit Alfredo.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he died on Sunday.

Only one officer suffered a minor injury. The other two officers and the K-9, who had just returned to work after being stabbed while chasing a suspect, were not injured.

The officers have been identified as:

P. Foster of the Tactical Operations Division - sworn in as an officer in April 2008.

D. Jenkins - sworn in as an officer in May 2019.

C. Welch of the Northeast Patrol Division - sworn in as an officer in May 2017.

The carjacking victim was not injured.