Carjacking suspect dies after HPD officers return fire during chase in NE Houston

HOUSTON — A carjacking suspect who was shot by Houston police after he allegedly shot at officers, including a police dog, died Sunday.
The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Marcelo Alfredo, died in the hospital after being shot on February 27 in the 7800 block of Tidwell Road.
EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired Feb. 27, the day the officer-involved shooting happened.
According to the Houston Police Department, Alfredo stole a man's vehicle at gunpoint near Hillcroft and the Southwest Freeway. He then led police on a chase before he lost control of the stolen vehicle on a bridge at Tidwell near Wayside and took off on foot.
During the foot chase, Alfredo allegedly discharged his weapon towards officers and a K-9 officer. Three officers fired back and hit Alfredo.
He was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he died on Sunday.
Only one officer suffered a minor injury. The other two officers and the K-9, who had just returned to work after being stabbed while chasing a suspect, were not injured.
The officers have been identified as:
- P. Foster of the Tactical Operations Division - sworn in as an officer in April 2008.
- D. Jenkins - sworn in as an officer in May 2019.
- C. Welch of the Northeast Patrol Division - sworn in as an officer in May 2017.
The carjacking victim was not injured.
This incident is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.