HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public’s help in identify a carjacking suspect caught on a doorbell camera trying to impersonate a victim.

This happened on March 30 in the 4000 block of Simsbrook Drive in southwest Houston.

Houston police said a mother and daughter had been walking along a trail just before 8:30 p.m. and started to walk back to their vehicle when they passed an unknown male, who was sitting on the ground near the trail.

The man pointed a gray and black pistol at the mother and daughter and demanded their cell phones and the keys to the vehicle, police said. The victims handed them over, and he then told them to lay on the ground.

Once the victims were on the ground, the suspect got into their vehicle and drove away, police said.

Houston police responded to the scene and spotted the victim’s vehicle with the suspect driving. Police said they tried to pull him over but he led them on a short chase until he crashed through a fence at Hobby Elementary School located at 13200 White Heather.

The suspect then ran from the scene.

While officers searched the area around the school, the suspect had managed to make his way to nearby homes, where he attempted to gain access into a home by telling the homeowner via a Ring doorbell that he had just been robbed and needed help.

Police said the homeowner refused to open her door, at which time the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 18 to 24 years old, 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 5 inches tall with a heavy build.

He faces a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

