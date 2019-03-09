HOUSTON — Police said three people were taken into custody late Monday after a reported shooting and carjacking in northwest Houston.

The crime happened before 10 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 5500 block of Antoine, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting and found the victim with a gunshot wound to his thigh. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The man told police he was in the parking lot of the apartments when three men approached him and told him it was a robbery. The suspects shot the victim and then took his vehicle.

Officers searched the area and located the vehicle driving with three flat tires. The suspects pulled over, and while they were stopped allegedly threw a gun out of the car.

Backup units arrived and helped take three suspects into custody.

Police said the pistol was recovered; they found the gun was reported stolen.

