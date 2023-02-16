HPD: Man shot in neck during carjacking on south side

Police said parts of the assault were caught on surveillance video outside of the convenience store.

HOUSTON — A man is in critical condition after being shot during a carjacking on the south side late Wednesday, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened around 9:30 p.m. outside of a convenience store on Doolittle Boulevard just south of 610 South Loop.

Houston police said officers responded to a shooting call and found the man laying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his neck. They rendered aid until EMS could take him to the hospital.

Parts of the carjacking were caught on surveillance. Police said the video shows the victim pulling up to the store in his pickup truck and then going inside.

The video then shows him walking out and heading over to a dumpster, police said. Someone could be seen speeding away in his truck while he was on the ground.