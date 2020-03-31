HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a carjacker after he crashed a stolen car into a fence in southwest Houston Monday night.

This started around 8 a.m. when officers responded to a call of a carjacking in the area West Orem and White Heather Drive.

Houston police said they spotted the stolen vehicle and tried to pull it over. The suspect led them on a chase to Wuthering Heights Drive where the vehicle crashed into a fence near Hobby Elementary School.

Police set up a perimeter and brought in a K-9 unit and helicopter to search for the carjacker, but were not able to locate him.

No word on the victims of the carjacking.

