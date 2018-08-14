HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A group of carjackers are on the run after police said they shot a man in the face then took his SUV.

This happened at the intersection of Red Oak Drive and Marne Lane just off Cypress Creek Parkway in north Harris County.

The suspects smashed the glass of the victim’s Nissan Armada, shot him in the face and took off in his car.

Amazingly, detectives say the man is expected to survive.

If you have any information on this crime or the suspects please call HCSO at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

