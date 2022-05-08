Woman charged with murder, accused of shooting husband to death

Carin Stewart, 51, is accused of killing her husband. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he was found with multiple gunshot wounds and died at the hospital.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 51-year-old woman has been charged with murder for killing her husband, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Carin Stewart has been booked into the Harris County Jail.

On Saturday, authorities responded to a shooting at a house in the 23600 block of Buttress Root Drive, in the Spring area. When they got there, they found Stewart's husband. He had been shot multiple times.

Gonzalez said Stewart told the responding authorities that she shot her husband.

Stewart's husband was taken to an area hospital where he died.