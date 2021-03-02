Caretakers arrested, accused of beating toddler to death in 2020

Shawanda Harris and Huey Hamilton were both charged with injury to a child a year after Tarija Carter's death.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A little over one year has passed since Tarija Carter died. She was beaten and unconscious when she was taken to a hospital in January 2020. The toddler had bruises and broken bones all over her body, according to court documents.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Tarija was under the care of two caretakers at the time of her death.

After an investigation, which took a little over a year, the caretakers have been charged in connection with the child's death.