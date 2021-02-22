Caregiver accused of assaulting disabled resident at ‘assisted living home’ in Spring

Jerry Cole was arrested Sunday when deputies responded to a missing person call at the home.

SPRING, Texas — A caretaker from an “assisted living home” in Spring was arrested Sunday by Precinct 4 deputies.

The deputies were responding to a report of a missing person at the home at 23600 Sawmill Pass Drive.

The caregiver told them a disabled man had walked away from the home.

Deputies found the man a few miles away.

They say he had been assaulted by the caregiver, “causing pain and visible injury," according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

Jerry Cole, 57, was arrested and charged with injury to a disabled person.

His bond was set at $100 in County Court 7.

We have reached out to the court to ask about the bond amount. Check back for more on this developing story.