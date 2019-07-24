HOUSTON — The family of a woman shot and killed on her way home from the doctor in northwest Harris County is begging the suspect to turn himself in.

Harris County investigators are looking for Tekoney Blackledge, 19. Blackledge has been charged with murder for the death of 62-year-old Saron James.

A source told KHOU 11 Blackledge has also been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. He is not in custody at this time.

According to previous arrest records, Blackledge lives near the area where the shooting occurred.

On July 16, James and her husband were on Old Greenhouse Road coming from the doctor’s office when they thought they heard fireworks. James' husband of nearly 40 years was behind the wheel and said when he looked over at his wife, she has a gunshot wound to the head.

“I think he is still in a state of shock,” said Kelley Mock, James’ daughter. “I don’t really think that he has internalized what is going on and what’s happened.”

James was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

The past 7 days have been beyond tough for Mock as she tries to plan her mother’s funeral.

“I think we are just going on autopilot,” Mock said. “It’s very hard. We are just trying to hold it together.”

Investigators have not released a motive and said they are still looking for a white Audi SUV that was spotted in the area at the time.

“We know that one person has been named and there were multiple people involved,” said Chris Mock, Kelley Mock’s husband.

The Mocks said they haven’t been told much else about the investigation and are spending their energy taking care of family and remembering James.

“She lived her life by giving of herself. It didn’t matter how little she had, she found a way to give,” Kelley Mock said. “I am proud to be her daughter, and I wish that I could live as boldly as she did.”

One week after someone took her mother’s life, Kelley Mock has a message for the suspect and anyone else involved.

“Wake up! Care about your fellow human being. I hope this is eating them up inside every single night," she said. "So somebody, one of them will wake up and say, I can’t live like this anymore. I urge them to say something. Turn themselves in.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tekoney Blackledge is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

Saron James’ funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Cypress Family Fellowship on Little York Road. It is open to the public. Family friends have set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses.

