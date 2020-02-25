HOUSTON — A car theft suspect ran into trouble recently in Cypress Springs because he didn't know how to drive a stick shift.

The 14-year-old was trying to make his getaway but he couldn't figure out how to use the clutch.

The car's owner heard noises outside and went to investigate.

He detained the teen until deputies with Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap's office arrived and took him into custody.

The juvenile is charged with car burglary.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM











