Vehicle stolen with child inside, later located one mile away in northeast Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police and Harris County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a kidnapping after a car was stolen with a child inside early Tuesday.

The 911 call came in from the 11000 block of Epsom where deputies were looking for the stolen vehicle.

Houston police joined in on the search, and the vehicle and child were found abandoned in the 3500 block of Little York, about a mile from where the vehicle was reported stolen.

An ambulance was called to the scene to check on the child.