HOUSTON – Fire officials say a driver had to be extricated from his vehicle after slamming into the side of a fire engine in front of a northeast Houston fire station.

Fire officials with the Houston Fire Department said the truck was backing up with its lights on into Fire Station 56 located in the 5800 block of Little York Road near Maple Leaf when a speeding car tried to go around it.

This happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses say the driver was speeding and did not brake as tried to go around the truck and ended up crashing into the side. The car ended up trapped under the truck, so firefighters had to extricate to him from the vehicle.

One firefighter with minor injuries was taken to a local hospital, while the driver was also transported and is expected to survive.

Photos: Car slams into side of fire truck backing into station

Photos: Car slams into side of fire truck backing into station

© Exclusive to KHOU