x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Chase ends when car crashes into business near Galleria

Police were chasing a man wanted for a felony out of Georgia.
Credit: KHOU 11- Scylla Lopez
A chase in southwest Houston ended with a car inside the 511 Tactical Store near the Galleria on June 6, 2023.

HOUSTON — A chase ended with a car into the side of a business near the Galleria area Wednesday.

Police said they were looking for a man with a felony warrant who was wanted out of Georgia. They found the man at the Beverly Hill Apartments but didn’t want to arrest him there, police said.

When the man left the apartment and got his car, that’s when the chase started. The chase ended in the parking lot of a shopping center where officers boxed the driver in. He got free and began driving down the sidewalk, running over tables and chairs in front of businesses.

The chase ended when the car crashed sideways into the 5.11 Tactical store.

No one was injured.

The driver has not yet been identified and it’s not yet known what he was wanted for.

More Videos

In Other News

Air traffic control audio sheds light on security breach at Bush Intercontinental Airport

Before You Leave, Check This Out