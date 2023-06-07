Chase ends when car crashes into business near Galleria

Police were chasing a man wanted for a felony out of Georgia.

HOUSTON — A chase ended with a car into the side of a business near the Galleria area Wednesday.

Police said they were looking for a man with a felony warrant who was wanted out of Georgia. They found the man at the Beverly Hill Apartments but didn’t want to arrest him there, police said.

When the man left the apartment and got his car, that’s when the chase started. The chase ended in the parking lot of a shopping center where officers boxed the driver in. He got free and began driving down the sidewalk, running over tables and chairs in front of businesses.

The chase ended when the car crashed sideways into the 5.11 Tactical store.

No one was injured.