This happened around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of the North Freeway feeder road and Gulf Bank in north Houston.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say a patrol unit spotted two cars racing on the freeway and attempted to pull one of them over.

However, the suspect driver refused to yield and exited the freeway, deputies said. The deputy followed the car as it sped along the feeder road for two miles at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

When the suspect car came the intersection with Gulf Bank, the driver tried to make a turn but ended up hitting a curb and clipped a garbage truck before crashing into a tree.

The suspect driver and his passenger were treated at the scene before he was taken into custody. The passenger was released.

