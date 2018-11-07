HOUSTON – At least four burglary suspects were arrested after police say they hit a used car dealership in north Houston overnight.

According Houston Police Department, officers responded to an alarm call around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at the dealership located in the 5200 block of Airline Drive. There they saw several males leaving the parking lot in two vehicles.

North officers have four burglary suspects in custody at 5300 Airline. Three suspects were taken into custody after a traffic stop, fourth was taken into custody after a pursuit with PIT maneuver. Suspects were burglarizing a used car dealership. 202 pic.twitter.com/iOIxQmGkuQ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 11, 2018

Police stopped one of the vehicles, red Chevrolet pick-up, near the North Freeway and the North Loop and took three suspects into custody. Police said they found burglary tools in their possession.

But the suspect in the second car was not going down that easily. He led police on a chase spanning several miles.

That chase lasted almost 30 minutes and started up on the northside and made it south almost to Fort Bend County.

Police used the “pit maneuver” where they use a police vehicle to bump into the car and force it to abruptly turn sideways, causing the driver to lose control and stop. It worked and they arrested that suspect, too.

Police said they are not sure how many suspects were involved, and how many vehicles were taken.

The suspects broke the burglar bars and got to the keyboard with all the keys to the cars to the lot. That keyboard is still missing.

Police are waiting on the owner of the car dealership to show up so that they can check the inventory and see if any more cars are missing.

