Two-vehicle crash sends car into Pasadena home, police say

PASADENA, Texas — A chaotic scene under investigation in Pasadena after police say a two-car crash sent a car into a home Tuesday night. One of the drivers may have been involved in a shootout.

Pasadena Police said officers are investigating three different scenes. It all ended when the driver of a truck plowed into a white car. That car ended crashing through a fence and hitting a house.

Pasadena police said officers first were called out just before 7 p.m. to reports of a shooting about a mile away. Then another call came in about a crash at Pasadena Boulevard and Strawberry Road.

Police quickly determined the two incidents were related.

Authorities said the driver of a Dodge truck had been shot at least once in the neck. He was unresponsive when he was transported to the hospital.

Right now, police say there is no word on his condition, but they added his injury was pretty serious.

“It was determined that he was possibly fleeing another vehicle and that they had been involved in some type disturbance or an argument at a convenience store on Lafferty and Fresa,” PPD Sgt. Raul Granados said.

Police said there may have been a shootout between the two drivers. A passenger in the truck was not hurt.

The woman driving the white car was treated for injuries. Her condition has not been released.

Pasadena Police don't have any information on a possible suspect but they're continuing to investigate.

Luckily, no other drivers or people in that home were hurt in all of this.