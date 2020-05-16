Car crashes after driver, passenger shot in northeast Harris County

The driver and passenger were struck by bullets and rushed by ambulance to a local hospital where both are expected to survive.

HOUSTON — Deputies are trying to find the gunman who opened fire on a car in northeast Harris County overnight.

The white Ford Focus crashed in a ditch in the 5800 block of Etheline near Homestead around 12:30 a.m.

One of them was shot in the mouth, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office Capt. John Shannon.

"We don't have any description on suspects, it's still very fresh and we're just getting started," Shannon said.

He said it was a car-to-car shooting but they don't know the motive.

There are bullet holes on the passenger side of the Focus and investigators found several bullet casings in the street.