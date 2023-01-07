HFD: Galleria-area house catches fire after car slams into garage

According to the Houston Fire Department, the driver of the car ran from the scene following the crash, but was later arrested by Houston police.

HOUSTON — A driver is in custody after their car slammed into the garage of a home near the Galleria, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Officials said that just before 10 p.m. Friday, a car driving along Chimney Rock near San Felipe left the roadway and slammed into the garage.

The car then started a fire and destroyed another vehicle in the garage. Crews were able to quickly put the fire out and the people inside the home were able to get out safely.

According to HFD District Chief Jay Garcia, the driver of the car ran from the scene following the crash but was arrested by Houston police a short time later.