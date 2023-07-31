HPD: Car found with blood, damage several miles away from deadly hit-and-run on Westheimer

Investigators said a man was hit by a car and carried for some distance before being hit several more times.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Houston police have detained a driver they believe is responsible for killing a man in a hit-and-run crash near the Galleria.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Monday on Westheimer at the 610 West Loop.

Investigators said the man was hit by a car and carried for some distance before being hit several more times. HPD Sgt. David Rose said the man may have been hit by a second vehicle after the initial impact, but that none of the drivers involved stayed at the scene.

A woman called HPD and reported that a man she knew may have been involved in the crash.

Investigators went to an apartment complex about 14 miles away from the hit-and-run and found a car covered in blood with the windshield caved. The car matched what police saw on surveillance footage from the scene of the crash.

Police said the man who was killed was from India and that it would take some time to work with investigators and the FBI to determine his identity.

Meanwhile, the driver faces a felony charge in the hit-and-run crash.