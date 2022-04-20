Patrol vehicles from multiple counties damaged during chase with stolen car

Authorities say the chase travelled from Waller to Montgomery County, damaging at least five law enforcement vehicles in between.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SHENANDOAH, Texas — One suspect has been arrested after a chase that damaged patrol vehicles in different counties.

According to authorities, it started somewhere in Waller County Tuesday evening. The suspect led the chase through the jurisdictions of Houston police and the Harris County Sheriff's Office before getting to Montgomery County.

It eventually ended around 8 p.m. in off the North Freeway in Shenandoah.

The suspect allegedly crashed in the parking lot of a Chuy's Restaurant and was arrested. The suspect hasn't been identified and is accused of driving a stolen car.

Authorities say at least five law enforcement vehicles were damaged throughout the chase. It's not clear if anyone was hurt.

This story will be updated when more information is available.