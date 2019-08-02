FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The number of car break-ins across Fort Bend County continues to climb as more than 200 have been reported so far this year.

Fort Bend County deputies say it’s an alarming spike in crime, but even more concerning is how thieves are getting in.

Julio Carmona’s son had his car broken into from their driveway this past January and says the car was locked. Surveillance video from a neighbor showed one person driving by and terrorizing the block.

Exactly how many cars were hit that night, we’re not sure. What we do know is across Fort Bend County, there have been more than 200 car break-ins already since January.

“We’re seeing them smashing a window out into a vehicle and just rummaging through it and not even taking anything,” said Detective Robert Hartfield of FBCSO.

Hartfield says it’s one reason why the numbers are as high as they are. He explains how more and more thieves are willing to take the gamble and break a window or two, on the off chance you left something behind.

Do the smart thing and take it all with you. Beyond that, if you have porch lights, or driveway lights, leave those on.

It may sound counter-productive, but it’s to your advantage to be visible.

“It’s very clear that the law enforcement community cannot do this on their own,” Carmona said.

