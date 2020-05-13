Capital murder suspect in killing spree faces additional charge

Joshua Kelsey, 35, who already faces capital murder and murder charges, was charged with an additional count of murder.

HOUSTON — A capital murder suspect faces an additional charge in the fatal shooting of three men and the wounding of a fourth at three separate locations in southwest Houston earlier this month.

Joshua Kelsey, 35, who already faces capital murder and murder charges, was charged with an additional count of murder.

Identities on the three deceased victims are pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

According to Houston police, on May 6, from 8:15 p.m. to 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to 14000 Bridgeport Road, 5200 Kelling Street and 13500 Hooper Road for shooting Incidents.

Homicide investigators were advised one person was found dead at each location.

Police determined the three scenes were possibly related and involved one suspect. The suspect was identified as Kelsey and his information was provided to law enforcement in the area.

Hours later, about 4 a.m. on May 7, officers spotted Kelsey in a stolen vehicle and a chase ensued. Kelsey ultimately stopped and surrendered.

He was taken into custody and subsequently charged.

Further investigation determined Kelsey's role in the fatal shooting at 5200 Kelling Street, and he is now charged in that incident.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna