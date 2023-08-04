Family of man allegedly killed by man out on bond for other capital murder charge speaks out

According to court records, Daniel Medrano was out on bond for another capital murder charge for the death of Jordan Capuchino.

HOUSTON — The brother of a man who was shot and killed in Houston last month said it could have been prevented.

"I just miss my brother. I just miss my brother a lot,” Joe Luis Villarreal said.

He said this Easter won’t be the same for him and his family. His brother Joel Villarreal was killed on March 28, just 18 days after his 43rd birthday.

Houston police said it started with a robbery at a shopping center on Long Point and that Villarreal may have tried to stop the suspects.

The suspects, according to Houston police, are Andres Lara and Daniel Medrano. According to court records, Medrano was out on bond for another capital murder charge for the death of Jordan Capuchino.

Villarreal told KHOU 11 News that Capuchino is related to his wife.

“It made me mad ‘cause I'm like, man you already had him locked up. What did you let him out for?” Joe Luis Villarreal said.

Now he said two families are left grieving the loss of their loved ones, his brother Joel Villarreal and his wife's cousin, Jordan Capuchino.

"I don't think I will have closure. They can give him life in prison, but my brother is gone,” Villarreal said.

Medrano, the suspect accused in both incidents, is due back in court Monday.

