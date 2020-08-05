Capital murder charges filed against suspect in southwest Houston killing spree

Joshua Kelsey is accused of shooting four men Wednesday night. Three of them died.

HOUSTON — Joshua Kelsey is accused of shooting and killing three men at three different locations in a 45-minute period Wednesday night.

Now Kelsey could face the death penalty for the murder spree after being charged with capital murder and murder.

The suspect, who has a rap sheet dating back to at least 2003, was arrested by Houston police early Thursday, about seven hours the last victim was shot.

The names of the three men who died and the fourth who survived haven't been released.

Police said Wednesday night's shootings were all reported between 8:15 and 9 p.m. The same shooter description was provided at each scene.

The first shooting was reported around 8:15 p.m. in the 14200 block of Bridgeport Road, which is near the intersection of Almeda and Beltway 8. Police said the suspect got into an altercation with two other men. The suspect pulled out a gun and shot the men. Both were taken to an area hospital. One was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital and the other was taken into surgery but is expected to survive.

The suspect then stole the victim's 2012 silver Kia Forte and drove to a home off Kelling Street.

The second shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Kelling Street, which is near the intersection of West Orem Drive and South Post Oak Road.

Police said the suspect entered the home and shot a 60-year-old man who was inside. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The third shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 13500 block of Hooper Road, which is near the intersection of Almeda Genoa Road and the South Freeway.

Police said Kelsey drove the stolen vehicle there, walked into the home and shot another man. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is still underway.

Police said Kelsey was still driving that stolen Kia when he was located early Thursday. He was taken into custody after a brief pursuit.

Anyone with additional information about the shootings is asked to contact Houston police or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.