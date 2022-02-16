Conroe ISD baseball coach arrested for online solicitation of a minor, constable says

If you have any information regarding this case, contact the Harris County Precinct One Constable’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit at 713-222-4929.

CONROE, Texas — The head baseball coach at Caney Creek High School has been arrested and charged with the online solicitation of a minor, according to the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office.

The constable's office said the arrest comes after a five-month investigation in which undercover officers posed as 14- and 16-year-old girls on social media. The officers said they communicated with coach Joseph Madison Johnson via social media and texting.

They said Johnson allegedly sent explicit messages in which he discussed engaging in sexual activities with the minors. Johnson allegedly sent explicit images to the officer who he believed to be 16 years old, according to the constable's office. Johnson is also accused of requesting explicit images from the person he believed to be 16 years old.

ARREST: Constable Rosen’s Office arrests high school baseball coach for Online Solicitation of a Minor - https://t.co/jlkWnOnNBL #HouNews pic.twitter.com/Tm0YvWOZCC — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) February 16, 2022

The undercover officer remained in communication with Johnson until his arrest, according to the constable's office.

Additionally, they said they believe Johnson may have had some form of a relationship with former students based on comments he made.

His bond has been set at $250,000. Authorities say Johnson may face additional charges in Harris County.