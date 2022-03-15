Property owner shoots, kills burglary suspect at East End home, HPD says

Houston police said the shooting happened in the 7300 block of Canal Street, in the Greater East End.

HOUSTON — Houston police said a property owner shot and killed a man Tuesday night on the eastside.

According to initial information, The Houston Police Department said the property owner shot a burglary suspect in the 7300 block of Canal Street, which is in Houston's Greater East End.

HPD tweeted about the shooting at about 9 p.m.

In a follow-up tweet, HPD announced that the man was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

What happened

According to HPD, the owner was checking his property on Canal Street because it had been burglarized in the days prior. They said at least two of the three apartments at the location had been broken into.

When the property owner looked inside one of the buildings, he said he saw the burglary suspect. According to police, while the property owner was calling 911, the suspect pulled out a weapon so the property owner shot him in the abdomen.

Investigators were at the scene collecting evidence and it's unclear how the case will proceed or if the property owner will face any charges.