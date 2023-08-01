'Our prayers have been answered': Family of 20-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash relieved after arrest

“They spent hundreds of hours, on and off the clock, to bring a suspect in this case to justice,” dad Gary Rickenbacher said after an arrest was announced."

CYPRESS, Texas — As KHOU 11 first reported Sunday, an arrest has been made in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that left a family heartbroken a few days before Thanksgiving.

Precinct 4 deputies arrested 17-year-old Destin Quintero, from Louisiana, Sunday on a charge of failure to stop and render aid in a crash involving a death.

Constable Mark Herman said Monday the charge could be upgraded to murder in the death of 20-year-old Caleb Rickenbacher.

“Going into this investigation, we did not ever think we’d be able to solve it, but I do believe that God was looking out for this family and there was some critical evidence left in that vehicle that led us to develop a suspect,” Herman said.

The critical evidence was a backpack and a "severely damaged" cell phone traced to Quintero with help from the Secret Service.

Herman said they also found Quintero's DNA in the stolen SUV that crashed into Rickenbacher and in other vehicles broken into at a hotel.

“We were literally able to track him from that hotel parking lot where he stole the car, all the way down the Grand Parkway and all the way to the crash site – in real-time,” Herman said.

Grateful family

Rickenbacher's parents, Melissa and Gary, attended the news conference with Herman Monday to express their gratitude to Precinct 4.

“They spent hundreds of hours -- on and off the clock -- to bring a suspect in this case to justice,” Gary said. “We just praise God that our prayers have been answered.”

Both parents choked back tears when they spoke about their only child.

“We were close, we were like The Three Musketeers," Melissa said. “Shattered, broken parents who are trying our best to go day by day."

Gary said one of the last things he did with Caleb was put up Christmas decorations.

"'We have to decorate big, Dad,'" Caleb told him.

The family tried to celebrate the holidays to honor Caleb's memory but it was tough.

“Christmas Day was very lonely, very empty. We weren’t able to do much Christmas Day,” Gary said.

Their son's girlfriend, who was badly hurt in the crash, has recovered physically, but the emotional scars run deep. She believes Caleb saved her life.

“It’s almost been two months since the crash, but every day I wake up and it still feels like it was just yesterday that it happened," Christina Diaz told KHOU 11.

“I would give anything for it to be me instead of him."

She and her boyfriend got matching tattoos a few months before he died. Since then, she's added another one with his birthday.

“From what I’ve read about Caleb and the folks I’ve talked to, he’s an all-American kid. This should never have happened, shouldn’t be tolerated,” Herman said

What happened

Authorities with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said the crash happened Nov. 19 around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Cypress Rosehill and Huffmeister roads.

Rickenbacher was killed in the crash but his actions possibly saved the life of his girlfriend, Christina Diaz, 20.

“A car just came out of nowhere and he (Caleb) quickly swerved the car so that he would take on the impact and I would be OK," Diaz said days after the crash. “He was the most selfless person I knew. He would always let me know if anything were to happen, he would want me to be the one to make it out.”

The couple had just left a fast-food restaurant for breakfast and they were only a minute away from home.

Investigators said a driver was speeding, crossed over the median and hit the couple's car head-on.

Caleb's impact

For Caleb's parents, Melissa and Gary Rickenbacher, their world will never be the same.

“There is a man out there who has taken the life of our only child," Melissa said.

Melissa and Gary were out of town at the time of the crash. Caleb, who was dog-sitting for them, left the house with Diaz to go to get something to eat.

“It should not have been him. He had so much to live for," Diaz said.

Caleb was a miracle baby. His parents said they knew after their fertility journey that their only child was special. He loved to cook, flipped houses with his dad and wanted to pursue a degree in criminal justice. Dreams, his parents said, that have been cut short.