Man out on bond for DWI charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly hit-and-run crash on Highway 290

Cahleb Moser was given a $105,000 bond during his court appearance Friday.

HOUSTON — A man already out on bond for a DWI is now charged with intoxication manslaughter in the deadly hit-and-run that happened early Thursday morning on Highway 290.

Cahleb Shane Moser, 45, is accused of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist.

Police said Moser was speeding westbound on Highway 290 when he struck the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moser kept going after the crash and did not call for help, police said.

A witness followed Moser and led law enforcement to his whereabouts. He was eventually detained by Harris County Sheriff deputies who said he showed signs of intoxication.

Moser was charged with intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.

He appeared in court early Friday morning where a judge set his bail at $105,000 with several stipulations including no driving without the court's permission.

His prior DWI charge was received just two weeks before this incident. Under his bond conditions for the initial DWI, he was ordered not to consume alcohol.

Moser's next court date is scheduled for Aug. 2.