Bystanders shot in head, leg when fight at party leads to shooting, Houston police say

Anyone with information that could help investigators should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for the man who opened fire at a gathering on the southeast side, leading to a double shooting late Thursday.

Police responded to the 9300 block of St Lo around 9 p.m. where they found a male and female victim. One of them was shot in the leg and the other in the head, but both are expected to survive.

Investigators learned there was a party where an argument broke out between two men. One of the men pulled out a gun and tried to shoot the other man, but he missed and struck the two innocent victims.

At this time no suspects are in custody, and no names have been released. Police have not released a detailed description of the gunman.