HOUSTON — A business owner showed up at the hospital Friday night after being shot during a burglary at his north Houston t-shirt store.

The business owner's injuries were so bad that he had to be airlifted to a different hospital for better care.

Houston police said they spoke to the man who said he was closing up his store in the 6100 block of Airline Drive when he heard noises coming from the back.

The man said he saw a suspect and attempted to run away but was shot in the back.

Some people nearby were able to help the man get to the hospital.

Police said is he is expected to survive but he's in very bad shape.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

