FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office searched for three suspects accused of breaking into cars in the Silver Ranch neighborhood, west of Cinco Ranch, early Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office put out an alert on Wednesday morning saying the suspects were wearing dark colored hoodies. They managed to get away on foot, but they were later captured after a K-9 and helicopter search.

“If you see three males who look lost, give us a call so we can help them find their way. They’ll be walking since we have their car. (Vehicle was towed from Buchanan Hill). 281-341-4665 or 911,” FBCSO posted on Facebook.

As of 9:30 a.m. deputies were searching in the area of Spring Green and Hawks Prairie. A short time later the department tweeted the suspects were in custody.

For a while deputies were asking the public to stay inside as K9 units were assisting in the search.

The suspects identities were not immediately released.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM