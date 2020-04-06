Burglary suspect identified himself as police officer before breaking into home, Harris County constable says

Video surveillance cameras captured the suspect pounding on the front door of the home and shouting in Spanish, "Police! Open the door!," according to Precinct 4.

HOUSTON — A burglary suspect identified himself as a police officer before breaking into a home in north Harris County, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

Issac Pina, 24, was still inside the home when deputies responded to an alarm call in the 20700 block of Greymoss Lane.

He was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail on a burglary charge.

Video surveillance cameras captured Pina pounding on the front door of the home and shouting in Spanish, "Police! Open the door!"

When no one answered, Pina went into the backyard and broke into the house, according to Herman.

After the arrest, deputies say they found cocaine on Pina so he's also charged with possession of a controlled substance.