Pct. 4: Burglary suspect arrested after bringing child to NW Harris County break-in

Deputies are still searching for the second suspect Albert Lucio, who faces charges of burglary of a habitation and child endangerment.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputy constables arrested a suspect who took a small child with him to burglarize a home in the Lakewood Crossing neighborhood.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, Alexander Camillo was arrested on an unrelated felony warrant and was charged with burglary of a habitation, possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm and child endangerment.

He received no bond.

Deputy constables responded to a burglary call in the 13800 block of Lakewood Crossing. When deputies arrived at the scene, the victim shared video of two male suspects and a young child in their driveway.

The suspects got out of a black Toyota Camry with the little girl, deputies said. One of the suspects approached the front door of the residence with the small child and had her ring the doorbell to the residence.

When no one answered the door, they placed the small child back into the vehicle, and both suspects tried to force their way into the home, deputies said.

Deputy constables were able identify the suspect vehicle and the suspects as Camillo and Albert Lucio.

The girl has been identified as a child of one of the suspects. Child Protective Services has been contacted.

Deputies located Camillo at a local motel, and arrested on a unrelated open felony warrant for burglary. He was also was found to be in possession of narcotics and a firearm at that time.

Deputies recovered over $8,000 worth of stolen property from the motel room from several recent burglary cases.

Deputies were able to link several of the stolen items to the owners and have returned their property to them.