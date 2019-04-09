HOUSTON — A couple of masked bandits broke into a CBD store in the Heights Monday morning.

Video shows them loading up a trash can full of CBD products and other items.

The suspects made off with about $50,000 in merchandise, according to the store manager of Smoke Envy in the 3500 block of Yale Street.

He said other businesses in the area were also burglarized over the Labor Day weekend.

If you recognize these suspects or have any other information about the crime, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

