HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are on the scene of an apparent smash-and-grab burglary at a James Avery jewelry store in the Houston area.

The break-in was reported early Thursday morning along E. Sam Houston Parkway near W. Lake Houston Parkway.

James Avery store break-in

ONSCENE TV for KHOU

It appears the suspect or suspects managed to force open the store’s metal security gate and smash through the front glass.

It’s not yet known how much jewelry was taken from the store, if any.

Check back for updates to this developing story.