HOUSTON – Police are checking surveillance video for clues after several burglars smashed the front window of a Best Buy store in the Galleria area.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Monday at the store located at Richmond Avenue and Post Oak Boulevard.

Houston Police say stocker employees working inside heard glass breaking and called 911. When HPD arrived, they found the front glass door busted in.

One of the employees stated he saw one of the suspects with a hammer smashing the glass out.

Police said the burglars took some unknown electronics, possibly cell phones.

HPD is reviewing surveillance video. They are also having to wait on the employees to do inventory to determine what was taken.

The suspects ran away.

© 2018 KHOU