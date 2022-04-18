Burglar caught on camera stealing electronics, bus from Harris County school

Surveillance video shows a man breaking into Silver Star Academy with a shovel before stealing five TVs, a computer, several tablets and a 15-passenger bus.

CHANNELVIEW, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the man who broke into a Channelview school and over the course of two hours stole thousands of dollars worth of electronics, loaded them up into a school bus and stole that, too.

It happened at the Silver Star Academy in Channelview on Easter Sunday.

Surveillance video shows the man breaking in with a shovel, stealing five TVs, a computer, several tablets and the bus.

The video also shows the man crawling on the ground at one point likely in an effort to avoid cameras even though there are more than a dozen he completely ignored or missed.

“I’m sure he was thinking, ‘smooth criminal’, you know?” a school employee said.

That employee did not want to be identified.

The video also shows the man going into the kitchen to eat, spending time in the bathroom and even sitting on a table while he watched TV.

“He totally made himself at home,” the employee said.

Finally, at about 10 p.m., the burglar loaded up one of the buses and stole it.

Overall, the school said he got away with about $35,000 worth of stuff.

On Monday morning, the 15-passenger bus was recovered. It was found empty and running in a parking lot about 10 minutes away.

However, the suspect is still out there. Anyone with information about who the man is should call the Harris County Sheriff’s burglary and theft office at 713-274-9200.