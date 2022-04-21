'He made himself at home' | Man takes shower, washes clothes after breaking into Montrose home

It’s not the first time her house has been broken into, but it’s definitely the creepiest.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a man who made himself right at home while burglarizing a Montrose house.

A lot of it was caught on camera.

“I'm just wishing that it didn’t happen and he didn’t spend so much time in my house because that just adds another level to it," the Montrose resident said.

It’s not the first time her house has been broken into, but it’s definitely the creepiest.

“I think he was in my house for about three hours," she said.

It was 1 p.m. on Easter Sunday. The woman, who didn’t want to be identified, was out of town with family when her Nest cameras showed a man crawling his way into her house.

“Busted the window screen in and crawled through the window," she said.

She said the burglar broke in through her back fence and entered her cat enclosure, where he pushed through the cat flap and squeezed his way inside. But it’s what happened next that’s stuck in her mind.

“He was in my house for so long, he made himself at home," she said. “I realized that he had been in my bathroom. He had used my shower. Because the shower was real wet, and the bathroom mat was real wet.”

Snippets of surveillance video show the man walking around in the woman’s towel, but he didn’t stop there. He also washed his clothes.

“And I know this because he had changed all of the settings on my washer and dryer," she said.

And in the kitchen ... he ate her food.

“He had eaten ramen noodles. And he had eaten fried chicken nuggets out of my freezer and he cooked it in my microwave," she said.

Video shows him walking around with a screwdriver where he tried to take an anti-theft cable off her TV but was unsuccessful.

The suspect left out the front door, taking with him her Fitbit, deodorant and even her toothbrush and toothpaste.

Her home was invaded and her privacy was violated.

“I don’t know how to say this, versus like a regular burglar. It’s bad enough, but then it’s another level I think to do all of these things and then make yourself comfortable in somebody’s house," she said.