'We were home': Burglar breaks into apartment bedrooms near Texas Medical Center

Jaime Buckhannan's cameras captured the 2nd incident in four days as suspect prowled through his bedroom.

HOUSTON — A burglar breaking into bedrooms while the unsuspecting victims were home was caught on camera near the Medical Center.

Houston police are hoping you recognize the man in the video.

It happened at the Elle Apartments on April 22.

"I don't know how he got in," said Jaime Buckhannan.

An intruder walked right into Buckhannan's bedroom. He was steps away in the other room painting his chimney.

"Had I had a gun, I would have shot him," Buckhannan said.

His cameras captured the masked man walking in, looking around, and then zeroing in on the wallet on his nightstand. His roommate spotted the crook in action.

"He says: 'There's a guy in your bedroom,' and I said 'what?'" Buckhannan said. "He said: 'There's a guy in your bedroom.' So I get up. That's when he (the burglar) turned around and kept going out the door."

He was out the patio door in under a minute. Four days prior, the exact same crime was reported inside the same apartment complex. Only that time, the burglar walked into another man's bedroom while he was in the shower. He snatched his wallet and his car keys before driving off in the car.

"I'm home and the other guy was in his apartment, he was home. That's brazen," Buckhannan said.

It's why Buckhannan wants to share the video and is speaking out, hopeful someone recognizes who this guy is and reports it to the police.