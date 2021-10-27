Bullets fly at Spring Branch auto shop during argument over cost of repair

Houston Police say two men were shot during the dispute between a customer and a relative of the auto shop owner.

HOUSTON — A shootout at an auto repair show in northwest Houston landed two men in the hospital Wednesday. Houston Police say it was all over the cost of a repair job.

It happened at an auto shop off Gessner and Hammerly near the Spring Branch area.

Air 11 was over the scene shortly after the gunfire erupted. Investigators say a man came here with his friends to pick up his maroon Dodge Charger after a repair job. The owner of the shop and the man started arguing over the cost. Things quickly escalated.

That's when police say a relative of the owners joined the dispute. Shortly after the gunfire started. Police say both the relative of the owner and the customer fired their guns at each other. Both men were hit. The customer got away.

"He left but through witnesses we were able to locate the other shooter," said HPD Commander Nathan Nguyen.

Police tracked down that man at a nearby ER just up the road. Air 11 was over the scene there as police found him. Both the customer and the relative of the auto shop owner are expected to survive their injuries.

Right now detectives are interviewing both men and it's unclear what charges may be filed in the case.