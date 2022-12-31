Bryan man accused of shooting deputy and officer during chase in custody

Joshua Herrin, 44, is accused of shooting a Brazos County Sheriff's deputy and a Bryan police officer after a traffic stop turned into a chase and shootout.

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man accused of shooting two law enforcement officers is in custody after a traffic stop turned into a chase and a shootout.

It all started just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday, according to officials. Now Joshua Herrin, 44, is accused of shooting a Brazos County Sheriff's deputy after a failed traffic stop.

During the chase, Herrin opened fire on a deputy, striking the deputy at least once. Herrin then got out of the car and started running from police on foot when he shot a Bryan police officer.

"During the foot pursuit, shortly after it started, the suspect and driver of the vehicle fired multiple rounds at our officer," Kole Taylor with the Bryan Police Department said.

We don't know the condition of the deputy or the officer, but we're told they're both currently stable.