HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are searching for siblings accused of kidnapping and beating a woman Thursday in northwest Harris County.

Deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to a call of a possible kidnapping Thursday in the 14500 block of Ella Boulevard. Witnesses reported receiving text messages from the victim saying she had been kidnapped by a man and a woman.

Deputies and Houston Police searched for the victim and eventually found her in the parking lot of a business not far from the original scene. The victim told investigators when she arrived home, she found Latoya Phillips, 31, and Denzel Carr, 25, had broken in and were stealing property.

Investigators say Phillips pointed a handgun at the victim and ordered her to get out of the home and into the siblings’ car. The victim told investigators Carr threatened her with a handgun while she was in the car and demanded she drop criminal charges against his sister from a previous aggravated robbery case.

Deputies say the suspects drove around for hours and assaulted the victim before abandoning her in the parking lot. She was transported to a local hospital once authorities found her.

Phillips and Carr are wanted for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement officials.

