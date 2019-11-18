BROOKSHIRE, Texas — *EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from July when Julia Poff pleaded guilty to mailing the homemade bombs*

A Brookshire woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after admitting to sending homemade bombs to state and federal officials.

Julia Ann Poff, 48, pleaded guilty to transportation of explosives with the intent to kill, injure and intimidate a person back in July.

After Poff serves her sentence she will have three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. She also has been ordered to pay $9,700 in restitution.

She admitted she mailed a package in October 2016 with a homemade bomb addressed to former President Barack Obama. She also admitted to mailing two similar packages addressed to Gov. Greg Abbott and Carolyn Colvin, Commissioner of the Social Security Administration.

Authorities said the packages contained a victim-activated, booby-trapped improvised explosive device with explosive materials.

On Oct. 6, authorities intercepted a U.S. Postal Service small, flat rate box at a White House mail handling facility at Bolling Air Force Base in the District of Columbia. They opened the package, and it appeared to contain a bomb.

An FBI explosives expert conducted an examination and determined it to be a homemade bomb.

Investigators linked the box to Poff after finding a cat hair under an address label on one of the boxes that matched her cat’s hair.

Poff has been and will remain in custody pending tranfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined soon.

