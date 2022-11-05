Multiple people shot in Brookshire, suspect on the loose, police say

Details are limited, but police said multiple victims were hit by gunfire sometime late Tuesday night.

BROOKSHIRE, Texas — Multiple people were struck by gunfire during an incident in Waller County on Tuesday night, according to the Brookshire Police Department.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 4th Street and Purdy.

Police said they responded to a call of shots fired. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered multiple victims shot.

Police did not release any information as to exactly how many people were shot or their conditions.

The motive for the shooting or what led up to the incident is unknown at this time.