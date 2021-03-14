Brookshire Police searching for suspect accused of fatally shooting woman in parking lot

BROOKSHIRE, Texas — Brookshire Police are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing a woman early Friday morning.
Police responded to a report of gunshots around 2 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Waller Avenue. They found a woman dead in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police identified Dundre Delajun Maxfield, 46, as the suspect. Investigators are looking for him and the woman’s car, a silver 2017 Kia Forte, which was taken during the shooting.
Anyone with information on the car or Maxfield’s whereabouts is urged to call the Brookshire Police Department at (281) 375-5000.