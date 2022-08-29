Man found dead in road along Broadway Street in Houston's East End

HPD said the man appeared to have died from blunt force trauma to his head. There are no suspects or motive, according to HPD.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead early Sunday morning in the Greater East End.

According to the Houston Police Department, the man was found dead on the road along Broadway Street near where Brays Bayou feeds into Buffalo Bayou at about 3:30 a.m.

HPD said there are no suspects and they're not sure about a motive. Investigators did say the man appeared to have died from blunt force trauma to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity has not been revealed.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).