Crime

Man killed in shooting near Hobby Airport, HPD says

Houston police said the shooting happened along Broadway just north of Airport Boulevard.
Credit: KHOU 11

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Wednesday near Hobby Airport in southeast Houston, according to police.

The Houston Police Department tweeted about the shooting just after 3 p.m.

HPD said it happened along Broadway Street near Airport Boulevard.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone else was injured. It's also unclear if anyone was taken into custody or if police have identified a suspect.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article if/when they become available.

