HPD: Suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting that left a mother dead in southeast Houston

A juvenile was found sleeping next to the mother who was shot and killed at a southeast Houston apartment, according to police.

HOUSTON — A suspect in the fatal shooting of a mother has been arrested and charged with murder, according to the Houston Police Department.

Brittany Brown, 34, has been charged with murder in the incident which happened Saturday morning at an apartment complex at 4801 Jarmese Street.

HPD's homicide detectives say Brown shot the victim multiple times at around 4:20 a.m.

The victim is identified as 30-year old Erika Hall, who was Brown's wife.

When police arrived on scene, they found Hall's 12-year-old daughter laying next to her mother until police arrived.

The daughter told police that Hall suffered a gunshot wound, but that she was asleep and did not witness the incident and was sleeping in a nearby room.

Witnesses say the two were arguing before the incident occurred. Brown says Hall pulled a knife on her during the argument, but there was no evidence to support that according to investigators.

Brown was arrested and charged without incident on Sunday.

Brown is facing murder charges and being held on a $200,000 bond.